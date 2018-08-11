Students in grades 4-8 will rehearse and perform the musical Elf, JR, in the Arts Hub Theater, complete with sets, costumes and lights. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

WHEN IS CLASS

Monday and Wednesday from 4-5pm OR 5:15-6:30pm (depending on which cast the student is assigned)

FEE FOR CLASS

$385

CLASS SESSION

September 5th – December 9, 2018

ORGANIZATION

The Arts Hub

420 Courtney Way

Lafayette, CO 80026

Phone: 303-229-1127

The Arts Hub website

TO SIGN UP FOR CLASS – Click Here