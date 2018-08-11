Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Adult Acting Classes – Ruthless! The Musical / The Arts Hub in Lafayette

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Aug 2018


Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she will do anything to win the part in her school musical. Anything includes murdering the leading lady! This aggressively outrageous musical hit garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run. This class will cover audition prep, acting and vocal instruction and will culminate in the performance of a fully staged, professionally supported production of the musical Ruthless!, including costumes, sets, lights and sound. Class size is limited to 8 women.

WHEN ARE CLASSES
Wednesdays from 7-9pm

FEE FOR CLASS FOR ADULTS 18+
$295

CLASS SESSION
October 3rd, 2018 – January 12th, 2019

PERFORMANCES
January 11th – 13th, 2019

ORGANIZATION
The Arts Hub
420 Courtney Way
Lafayette, CO 80026
Phone: 303-229-1127
The Arts Hub website

