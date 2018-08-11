Eight-year-old Tina Denmark knows she was born to play Pippi Longstocking, and she will do anything to win the part in her school musical. Anything includes murdering the leading lady! This aggressively outrageous musical hit garnered rave reviews during its long Off-Broadway run. This class will cover audition prep, acting and vocal instruction and will culminate in the performance of a fully staged, professionally supported production of the musical Ruthless!, including costumes, sets, lights and sound. Class size is limited to 8 women.

WHEN ARE CLASSES

Wednesdays from 7-9pm

FEE FOR CLASS FOR ADULTS 18+

$295

CLASS SESSION

October 3rd, 2018 – January 12th, 2019

PERFORMANCES

January 11th – 13th, 2019

ORGANIZATION

The Arts Hub

420 Courtney Way

Lafayette, CO 80026

Phone: 303-229-1127

The Arts Hub website

TO SIGN UP FOR CLASS – Click Here