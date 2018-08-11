Students in grades 1-4 will rehearse and perform the musical Annie KIDS, complete with sets, costumes and lights. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

WHEN IS CLASS

Fridays from 4-5pm or 5-6pm

FEE FOR CLASS

$375

CLASS SESSION

September 7th – December 2nd, 2018

ORGANIZATION

The Arts Hub

420 Courtney Way

Lafayette, CO 80026

Phone: 303-229-1127

The Arts Hub website

TO SIGN UP FOR CLASS – Click Here