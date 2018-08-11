Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Youth Classes (Grades 1-4) – Annie KIDS / The Arts Hub in Lafayette

Posted by Becky Toma on 11 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Students in grades 1-4 will rehearse and perform the musical Annie KIDS, complete with sets, costumes and lights. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire, Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

WHEN IS CLASS
Fridays from 4-5pm or 5-6pm

FEE FOR CLASS
$375

CLASS SESSION
September 7th – December 2nd, 2018

ORGANIZATION
The Arts Hub
420 Courtney Way
Lafayette, CO 80026
Phone: 303-229-1127
The Arts Hub website

TO SIGN UP FOR CLASSClick Here


