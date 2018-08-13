Just after midnight on Christmas Eve, Julia Dowling has an unexpected visitor who intends to escort her off to the afterlife. Infusing comedy into the classic “Death Takes a Holiday,” The Christmas Spirit is set in contemporary Long Island. Julia persuades Death to give her one more day to enjoy Christmas and invites him to be her guest at a festive party. The next day the house fills with bickering relatives, friends, the local priest…and Death, masquerading as a human, singing carols and drinking eggnog. Moments of high farce, drama, and even romance arise as bright holiday fantasies collide with a not-so-merry reality.

The Christmas Spirit

by Frederick Stroppel

Presented by Firehouse Theater Company

Directed by Peter John Hughes

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, August 18th. 2018 from 10am – 2pm

Sunday, August 19th from 1pm – 4pm

CALLBACKS

Tuesday, August 21st from 7 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

John Hand Theater

on the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

ROLES

Julia Dowling–Woman 65+

Visitor (Jack)–Man can play mid-30-40 (or ageless)

Beth Dowling–Woman 40-50

Aunt Rosemary–Woman can play 65+

Uncle Bernie–Man can play 65+

Paul Dowling–Man 35-45

Melissa Rosen–Woman early 30’s

Father John Brennan–Man 40-60

Mathew Harris–Man, 30’s

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID a stipend

Non-Equity production

BRING / PREPARE

Be prepared to present a one minute story about an absurd Christmas/Holiday experience. This can be a monologue, a reading, or free-from story-telling.

In addition, be willing to play and get goofy.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: October 16th – November 20th, 2018

Tuesdays – Thursdays from 7 – 10pm at the John Hand Theater

Performances: November 24th – December 22nd, 2018

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm

Sunday matinees at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE

John Hand Theater

on the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus

7653 E. 1st Place

Denver, CO 80230

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: Helen Hand at helen@compuskills.com

Firehouse Theater Company website