Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Aug. 18th & 19th) – The Christmas Spirit / Firehouse Theater Company

Posted by Becky Toma on 13 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Just after midnight on Christmas Eve, Julia Dowling has an unexpected visitor who intends to escort her off to the afterlife. Infusing comedy into the classic “Death Takes a Holiday,” The Christmas Spirit is set in contemporary Long Island. Julia persuades Death to give her one more day to enjoy Christmas and invites him to be her guest at a festive party. The next day the house fills with bickering relatives, friends, the local priest…and Death, masquerading as a human, singing carols and drinking eggnog. Moments of high farce, drama, and even romance arise as bright holiday fantasies collide with a not-so-merry reality.

The Christmas Spirit
by Frederick Stroppel
Presented by Firehouse Theater Company
Directed by Peter John Hughes

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, August 18th. 2018 from 10am – 2pm
Sunday, August 19th from 1pm – 4pm

CALLBACKS
Tuesday, August 21st from 7 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
John Hand Theater
on the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus
7653 E. 1st Place
Denver, CO 80230

ROLES
Julia Dowling–Woman 65+
Visitor (Jack)–Man can play mid-30-40 (or ageless)
Beth Dowling–Woman 40-50
Aunt Rosemary–Woman can play 65+
Uncle Bernie–Man can play 65+
Paul Dowling–Man 35-45
Melissa Rosen–Woman early 30’s
Father John Brennan–Man 40-60
Mathew Harris–Man, 30’s

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID a stipend
Non-Equity production

BRING / PREPARE
Be prepared to present a one minute story about an absurd Christmas/Holiday experience. This can be a monologue, a reading, or free-from story-telling.
In addition, be willing to play and get goofy.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: October 16th – November 20th, 2018
Tuesdays – Thursdays from 7 – 10pm at the John Hand Theater
Performances: November 24th – December 22nd, 2018
Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm
Sunday matinees at 2pm

PERFORMANCE VENUE
John Hand Theater
on the Colorado Free University Lowry Campus
7653 E. 1st Place
Denver, CO 80230

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
Email: Helen Hand at helen@compuskills.com

Firehouse Theater Company website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado