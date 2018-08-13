The Diary of Anne Frank

Thirteen-year-old Anne Frank wrote to understand herself and the horrors of being Jewish in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. In doing so she created one of the most powerful stories of the 20th century. Her diary was the one place for privacy in her attic hiding place. It holds her fears, her hopes, her laughter, her grief. Her belief that “in spite of everything, people are truly good at heart” has moved readers for more than seventy years. In Wendy Kesselman’s adaptation we meet the full Anne; imperfect, funny, longing to become a woman and hopeful for a future she will never see.

The Diary of Anne Frank

Dramatized by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett

Presented by the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

Directed by Christy Montour-Larsen



WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 10am – 1pm

Sunday, September 9th from 5 – 8pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

ROLES

MARGOT FRANK: Female, 16 – 18. A poised, mature, and well-behaved young woman. She is lonely and afraid.

PETER VAN DAAN: Male, 16 – 18. The shy and lonely son of Mr. and Mrs. van Dann. During their time in the annex, he becomes a friend and confidant to Anne and their relationship blossoms into something more.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE

Email Headshot and Resume to Lynne Collins at lcollins@arvadacenter.org

Prepare: No preparation indicated

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

720-898-7200

OR Email: Sarah Kolb at skolb@arvadacenter.org

REHEARSALS AND PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals begin on November 27th, 2018 / Tuesdays – Sundays. Can work around school schedules.

Performances: Show opens on February 1st, 2019 and closes on May 17th, 2019 (Note: there are some weekday matinees during school hours). Wednesdays at 1pm, Thursdays – Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sunday matinees at 2pm.

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities

6901 Wadsworth Blvd.

Arvada, CO 80003

