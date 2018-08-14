BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre) is looking for a boy who sings and acts really well to play the role of Ralphie in our holiday show, A Christmas Story.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, August 25th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

5501 Arapahoe Ave.

Boulder, CO 80303

COMPENSATION

The role is PAID

REHEARSALS

Begin on October 16th after school and on Saturdays

Tech week is the week of November 6th – Tuesday through Friday from noon to midnight each day.

There will also be a dance boot camp 2 afternoons a week beginning October 1st (days to be announced).

PERFORMANCES

November 1st through December 30th, 2018

NOTE:

The role is double cast, so each boy playing Ralphie will do half of the performances.

ROLE

RALPHIE: 9, going on 10 (may be played by a 9 to 12-year-old). Cute and winsome, but not precious. Bright, but not precocious. A regular kid you wouldn’t mind having as a next-door neighbor. He’s a bit mischievous and rascally but with a twinkle in his eye. He should be between 4’10” and 5’ tall.

FOR DETAILS AND TO GET AUDITION MATERIAL - CLICK HERE

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME

Please call Michael Duran at 303-449-6000 ext 120 to set up an appointment.

BDT Stage Website