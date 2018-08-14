Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(August 25th) Role of Ralphie (ages 9-12) / BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)

BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre) is looking for a boy who sings and acts really well to play the role of Ralphie in our holiday show, A Christmas Story.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, August 25th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
BDT Stage (Boulder’s Dinner Theatre)
5501 Arapahoe Ave.
Boulder, CO 80303

COMPENSATION
The role is PAID

REHEARSALS
Begin on October 16th after school and on Saturdays
Tech week is the week of November 6th – Tuesday through Friday from noon to midnight each day.
There will also be a dance boot camp 2 afternoons a week beginning October 1st (days to be announced).

PERFORMANCES
November 1st through December 30th, 2018
NOTE:
The role is double cast, so each boy playing Ralphie will do half of the performances.

ROLE
RALPHIE: 9, going on 10 (may be played by a 9 to 12-year-old). Cute and winsome, but not precious. Bright, but not precocious. A regular kid you wouldn’t mind having as a next-door neighbor. He’s a bit mischievous and rascally but with a twinkle in his eye. He should be between 4’10” and 5’ tall.

FOR DETAILS AND TO GET AUDITION MATERIAL - CLICK HERE

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION TIME
Please call Michael Duran at 303-449-6000 ext 120 to set up an appointment.

BDT Stage Website


