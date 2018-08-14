Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Sept. 9th) Hamlet / 5th Wall Productions

Hamlet
by William Shakespeare
Presented by 5th Wall Productions

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Sunday, September 9th, 2018 from 4 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Denver’s Dangerous Theatre
2620 W. 2nd Avenue #1
Denver, CO 80219
Directions Link

COMPENSATION
Not known at this time

ROLES
Note: Some roles will be double cast — all races and genders will be considered for all roles

Hamlet
Gertrude
Claudius
Horatio
Polonius
Laertes
Ophelia
Player 1
Player 2
Player 3
Gravedigger
Osric
PREPARE
One 2 minute period monologue either comedic or dramatic. Perferably in iambic pentameter.
Be prepared to stay for group readings afterward.
REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: beginning the week of September 24th (schedule to be determined)
Performances: November 8th – 17th, 2018
TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Email: 5thwallproduction@gmail.com
Please indicate your preferred time and attach your headshot and resume.
QUESTIONS?
720-989-1764

