Project (Media Mashup): Be a part of the first ever femme-forward retelling of an ancient folk story….as a theatrical one act, a short film AND a podcast! Athena Project and Women in Film and Media Colorado (WIFMCO) are sponsoring the production of three versions of the same folktale. Even in tales hundreds of years old, women are strong, clever, and heroic – just like they are now. This work will be presented in collaboration with TedXMileHigh and featured as part of their Adventure Series, so all must also be available for the showcase evening which is November 30th, 2018 (specific location and time TBD) and able to participate in a discussion after the showcase.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, August 26th, 2018 at 2:30pm

CALLBACKS

Sunday, August 26th from 4-6pm

(please plan to stay after the initial audition to participate in a cold reading)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

1525 Raleigh Street, 5th Floor

Denver, CO 80204

ROLES

Film: Jennifer (30s): professional, accomplished, recently divorced and not handling it well.

Veronica (50s – 60s): Jennifer’s mother, stylish, put together, not so recently divorced and full of advice.

Angela (30s – 60s): Family friend, an open-minded nun who helps put everything in perspective

Goblins (3 – all ages, male): like to kidnap brides. One is particularly creepy. One just might learn his lesson by the end of it all. [Film actors must be able to run through natural areas including shallow water.]

Play: Woman #1: 20’s-30’s–sassy, comedic, able to move between characters with change in physicality and comedic timing smoothly

Woman #2: 40’s-60’s–perhaps a bit gullible, able to move between characters with change in physicality and comedic timing smoothly

Podcast: 2 – Female voices – 20s – 60s; Additional various voices

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: 2 resumes, 2 headshots and a list of all possible conflicts for Sept. 1st thru November 30th, 2018

Prepare: 2 one minute monologues (comedy or drama with the opposite one ready if needed)

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email: Athena Project Associate Producer, Rachael Henney at: rhenney@athenaprojectarts.org.

For more information about the project – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: Rachael Henney at rhenney@athenaprojectarts.org

OR call: 303-506-8996

PRODUCTION DATE

November 30th, 2018

Athena Project Arts website