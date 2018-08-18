Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Acting Out! – FREE Family-friendly Theatre Workshop (ages 8 – adult) / The Five Points Theatre Club – (Sept. 8th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


ACTING OUT! is our family-friendly theatre workshop, recommended for students age 8 through adult. All ages are welcome to this event, but theatre exercises including character development, memorization, and improvisation may be best suited for our older students.

Come and enjoy one of our FREE community classes! Participants are lead through warm-ups, games, and other theatrical exercises meant to promote team-building, community bonding, and general community engagement.

Topics include:
-Character Development
-Devised Theatre
-Improvisation
-Theatre Empowerment
-Physical Theatre

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 12:30pm – 2pm
Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club
This event is FREE!

WHERE
Mercury Cafe Denver
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

MORE INFORMATION
720-449-6337
or
Visit website – Click here

Acting Out - Promo Image - 5 Points - Sept. 2018


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado