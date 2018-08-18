ACTING OUT! is our family-friendly theatre workshop, recommended for students age 8 through adult. All ages are welcome to this event, but theatre exercises including character development, memorization, and improvisation may be best suited for our older students.

Come and enjoy one of our FREE community classes! Participants are lead through warm-ups, games, and other theatrical exercises meant to promote team-building, community bonding, and general community engagement.

Topics include:

-Character Development

-Devised Theatre

-Improvisation

-Theatre Empowerment

-Physical Theatre

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 12:30pm – 2pm

Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

This event is FREE!

WHERE

Mercury Cafe Denver

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

MORE INFORMATION

720-449-6337

or

