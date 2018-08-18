JOB OPENING

Charge Scenic Artist

DESCRIPTION

Interprets the designs of the theatre creative team’s illustrations and research concerning the color and texture of various design elements (including, but not limited to scenic, properties and special effects) surfaces and develops methods of reproduction for color, texture, preparation and aging of all surfaces.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in theatre or equivalent years of experience plus a minimum of three years of professional theatre painting experience; current industry knowledge of both scene painting techniques and technical theatre including, but not limited to, painting, sculpting, fiber glassing, basic stage craft and carpentry; strong communication and collaboration skills; general office skills, including general knowledge of Microsoft Office.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Masters Degree in Theatre Production, Scenic Painting or related field.

THE COMPANY

This position is for the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company, a professional LOA/LORT Theatre.

FULL JOB DESCRIPTION AND ONLINE APPLICATION - CLICK HERE

Deadline to apply: Tuesday, August 28th, 2018

VENUE

Colorado College

14 East Cache La Poudre St.

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Colorado College website