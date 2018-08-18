Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Acting Out JR! (FREE Youth Workshop ages 7 and under) / The Five Points Theatre Club – (Sept. 8th)

Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Aug 2018


ACTING OUT JR! is designed for our younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a shorter class time. This is a FREE event!

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm
Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club
This event is FREE!

WHERE
Mercury Cafe Denver
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

MORE INFORMATION
720-449-6337
or
Visit website – Click here

