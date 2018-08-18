ACTING OUT JR! is designed for our younger students, age 7 years and under. Students and parents can expect a variety of movement-centric activities and story-telling games, packed into a shorter class time. This is a FREE event!

Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 11am – 12:15pm

Presented by The Five Points Theatre Club

This event is FREE!

Mercury Cafe Denver

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

720-449-6337

