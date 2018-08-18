IMPROV FUNDAMENTALS CLASS

Improv comedy is a fun and life-changing performance art form that will help you grow self-confidence as you discover your inner funny and learn that you can handle anything life throws at you! This eight-week class reviews the fundamentals of improv comedy. Each week you will laugh and bond with your classmates while you learn new principles of improvisation. There are so many reasons people join this class; some are looking for a level-one course in improv acting, some want to brush up on previous improv lessons, and some students just want to boost their public speaking skills and feel more confident in front of a crowd. No matter what your reason is, all experience levels are welcome! Grant Garrison is a graduate of the prestigious Second City Conservatory for Improv Actors in Chicago with over twelve years of teaching experience. Presented by The Parker Players Improv Theater Company.

Thursday – 09/13/18 from 6-8pm

Thursday – 9/20/18 from 6-8pm

Thursday – 9/27/18 from 6-8pm

Thursday – 10/4/18 from 6-8pm

Thursday – 10/18/18 from 6-8pm

Thursday – 11/1/18 from 6-8pm

Thursday – 11/8/18 from 6-8pm

Thursday – 11/15/18 from 6-8pm

The PACE Center

20000 Pikes Peak Avenue

Parker, CO 80138

$165

