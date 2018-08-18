Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsAug20Mon2018all-day West Side Story Sing-A-Long / De...West Side Story Sing-A-Long / De...Aug 20 all-dayBring the whole gang along on Monday, August 20th, 2018 at 7 p.m. as Alamo Drafthouse Denver and the Denver Actors Fund present a sing-a-long to Leonard Bernstein’s score and Steven Sondheim’s lyrics of the[...]Aug23Thu2018all-day An Evening of Colorado Grown One...An Evening of Colorado Grown One...Aug 23 all-dayCoal Creek Theater of Louisville is proud to present an evening of fully produced one-act plays, written by local playwrights, directed by local directors, and starring local actors. Enjoy the finalists from the 2017 Front[...]all-day Not In Our House – Conversation ...Not In Our House – Conversation ...Aug 23 all-dayAugust 23rd, 2018: Local eats feed local arts. Boulder-based food trucks will gather outside of the Dairy Arts Center starting at 4:30pm, while performance artists from the community gather at 5:30pm with Laura T. Fisher,[...]Aug24Fri2018all-day Annie / Breckenridge Backstage T...Annie / Breckenridge Backstage T...Aug 24 all-dayANNIE has captured countless hearts since its debut four decades ago, and it remains a beloved and inspiring musical. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing[...]Aug31Fri2018all-day Always…Patsy Cline / The Butte T...Always…Patsy Cline / The Butte T...Aug 31 all-dayAlways…Patsy Cline is based on the touching true story affectionately told through letters written between Patsy and her biggest fan turned confidant, Louise Segar. A genuine bond of friendship, which began over a cup of[...]