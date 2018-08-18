The Parker Players Present: Improv Survivor – Halloween Costume Show!

The show where 7 improvisers compete for your laughs and applause performing improv comedy games in the style of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” Game by game the audience will get to vote one improviser out of the show, until only one final improviser is crowned, survivor! Survivors will also be performing in character in their Halloween Costume. We will have a prize for best costume for both the actors and the audience! Yes! That means, come to this show in costume for a chance to win a prize! A Family Friendly Show.

Presented by The Parker Players

Friday, October 19th, 2018 at 8pm

Doors open at 7:30pm

Ticket Link

Reservations encouraged – shows usually sell out in advance

VENUE

The Studio at Mainstreet

19600 Mainstreet

Parker, CO 80138

The Parker Players website