Posted by Becky Toma on 18 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Team vs Team Improv Comedy! Two teams of improvisers battle it out to determine who is funniest while performing improv comedy games in the style of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” A Family Friendly Show.

Improv Duel
Presented by The Parker Players

Friday, November 16th, 2018 at 8pm
Doors open at 7:30pm
Reservations encouraged – shows usually sell out in advance

VENUE
The Studio at Mainstreet
19600 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138

The Parker Players website


