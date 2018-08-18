The Parker Players believe in the power that improvisation has to change lives and we are happy to present this show in an effort to support world poverty relief. 100% of all ticket sales from this show will be donated this year to Feed My Starving Children. Feed My Starving Children provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children. FMSC consistently receives the highest awards for accountability and transparency, with more than 90 percent of total donations dedicated directly toward feeding kids in need. All of Parker Players Improvisers will be coming together to support this cause while performing sketch and improv comedy games in the style of “Whose Line is it Anyway?” and SNL. Last year we raised almost $2,500 and this year we hope to exceed that number by hopefully including a silent auction as part of the show as well.

Improv for a Claus

Presented by The Parker Players

Friday, December 14th, 2018 at 8pm

Doors open at 7:30pm

Ticket Link

Reservations encouraged – shows usually sell out in advance

VENUE

The Studio at Mainstreet

19600 Mainstreet

Parker, CO 80138

The Parker Players website