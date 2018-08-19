Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(August 27th) Commedia / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 19 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Commedia is not a comedy in the English speaking sense, but a commedia in the European sense of a theatrical story or event, one of whose genres is commedia d’el arte. This is a commedia d’amore or commedia “of love.” Set in 1830s Italy in the home of the well established Presutti Family, the story depicts a crushingly patriarchal society where women struggle to carve out space as individuals. The play examines love in all its forms from child-like innocence to lust, to romantic longing and finally love of self. 

Commedia
by Daniel Gerroll
Presented by Visionbox Studio
Directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, August 27th, 2018 during the day

CALLBACKS
Monday, August 27th in the evening (if needed)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Visionbox Studio
910 Santa Fe Drive, Unit 11
Denver, CO 80204

ROLES

– Leo: 25 to late 30s. MUST be good with language and play open hearted and passionate, which he is forced to repress. Based on the Poet Leopardi, small and deformed. 

– Felicia: 35 – 50 Attractive passionate woman suffering from being loveless in a male dominated society.

– Horatio: 30 – 55. Something of a swashbuckler. All charm. A poets heart in an athlete’s body.

- Marcus: 50 – 65. Manly. Very much a soldiers’ soldier.

– The role of Sylvia has been cast.

ABOUT AUDITIONS
No preparation needed: actors will read from sides from the script.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION
Please contact Andrew McGlothen at info@visionbox.org
with the subject: ATTN: Andrew to set up a time slot for auditions

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCE
All Actors must be available October 15th -19th, 2018 from 12pm-5pm pending some evenings.
Performance on Friday, October 19th, 2018 at 7pm at the McNichols Civic Center as part of their Cultural Partner Program.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT
Daniel Gerroll is a well-known British TV and Film actor that is coming to Denver for 1 week to premiere his new piece, Commedia. Born in London, Gerroll has appeared on television in both the United Kingdom and the United States, although his greater contribution has been to the stage in both countries. He has appeared on and off Broadway with multiple productions and has also appeared in films such as “Chariots of Fire,” “Big Business and Something Whispered.”

Visionbox Studio website

 


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado