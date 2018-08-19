Commedia is not a comedy in the English speaking sense, but a commedia in the European sense of a theatrical story or event, one of whose genres is commedia d’el arte. This is a commedia d’amore or commedia “of love.” Set in 1830s Italy in the home of the well established Presutti Family, the story depicts a crushingly patriarchal society where women struggle to carve out space as individuals. The play examines love in all its forms from child-like innocence to lust, to romantic longing and finally love of self.



Commedia

by Daniel Gerroll

Presented by Visionbox Studio

Directed by Jennifer McCray Rincon

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, August 27th, 2018 during the day

CALLBACKS

Monday, August 27th in the evening (if needed)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Visionbox Studio

910 Santa Fe Drive, Unit 11

Denver, CO 80204

ROLES



– Leo: 25 to late 30s. MUST be good with language and play open hearted and passionate, which he is forced to repress. Based on the Poet Leopardi, small and deformed.

– Felicia: 35 – 50 Attractive passionate woman suffering from being loveless in a male dominated society.

– Horatio: 30 – 55. Something of a swashbuckler. All charm. A poets heart in an athlete’s body.

- Marcus: 50 – 65. Manly. Very much a soldiers’ soldier.

– The role of Sylvia has been cast.

ABOUT AUDITIONS

No preparation needed: actors will read from sides from the script.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Please contact Andrew McGlothen at info@visionbox.org

with the subject: ATTN: Andrew to set up a time slot for auditions

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCE

All Actors must be available October 15th -19th, 2018 from 12pm-5pm pending some evenings.

Performance on Friday, October 19th, 2018 at 7pm at the McNichols Civic Center as part of their Cultural Partner Program.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Daniel Gerroll is a well-known British TV and Film actor that is coming to Denver for 1 week to premiere his new piece, Commedia. Born in London, Gerroll has appeared on television in both the United Kingdom and the United States, although his greater contribution has been to the stage in both countries. He has appeared on and off Broadway with multiple productions and has also appeared in films such as “Chariots of Fire,” “Big Business and Something Whispered.”

Visionbox Studio website