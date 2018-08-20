Actors of all ages and levels are welcome. Student directors are looking for a wide variety of roles for upcoming projects and some roles may receive compensation. To continue to be included in our database, please attend Open Auditions for each semester you wish to be considered.

SAG-AFTRA actors are encouraged to attend.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, September 7th, 2018 from 10am – 6pm

Saturday, September 8th from 10am – 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Colorado Film School

WHAT TO BRING / PREPARE

Prepare: 1 – 2 minute monologue

Bring: Hard copy of your headshot

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Send an electronic copy of your headshot and resume to auditions@coloradofilmschool. co beforehand or bring a digital copy on an external drive to your audition.

To audition – you must sign-up online – CLICK HERE

Please name the files according to the convention on our website:

FirstLastResumeFA18 (must be .doc or .pdf)

FirstLastHeadshotFA18 (must be .png or .jpg or .jpeg)

This information is needed for your profile. If you are unable to produce a headshot or resume, your profile may be incomplete in our database.

QUESTIONS?

Please feel free to give us a call at 303-340-7321 with any questions.

NOTE:

Please know that we are accepting registrations for three actors per 10-minute time-slots. For the three actors each 10 minutes, it is first-come, first-served in order of check-in time.

If you see that the time-slot that you were confirmed for has not been crossed out that is because we are accepting

3 auditions per 10 minute time slot, so as long as you’ve received your confirmation email with your confirmation # your slot has been reserved.

Once all time slots are full, we welcome walk-ins between 10am -1pm and 3-5:30pm on Friday and Saturday (walk-ins can expect 30-45 minutes wait time).

LOCATION

Colorado Film School

9075 Lowry Blvd.

Denver, CO 80230

Colorado Film School website