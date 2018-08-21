Fully immerse yourself into your film acting career. Now is your chance to join the founder of The Communication Method for Actors, Faith Hibbs-Clark, C.S.A., in a career changing retreat experience. This year our special Guest Star for the retreat is successful film actor, model and soap star, Erik Fellows. The training will include all workshops and breakout groups with each actor receiving a one-on-one private session with Faith Hibbs-Clark, C.S.A. Accommodations, yoga, guided hike and a themed party are included with the workshop cost.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Friday, September 21st (from 4pm) – Monday, September 24th, 2018 (to 1pm)

CLICK HERE for information about the retreat/workshop

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

Pitkin Town Hall (with accommodations at the Pitkin Hotel)

Main Street

Pitkin, CO 81241

FEE (must be 21+ years)

$750

TO REGISTER FOR THE WORKSHOP – CLICK HERE

Good Faith Casting, LLC website

CLICK ON THE IMAGE TO ENLARGE