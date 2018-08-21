Project Careaoke, a new all-volunteer organization that exists to support a variety of grassroots, underfunded Colorado nonprofits by sponsoring karaoke-themed events on their behalf, has chosen Denver Actors Fund as its first beneficiary. Project Careaoke will launch with a fun-filled evening at The Venue that is expected to result in the single biggest infusion of funds to the Denver Actors Fund in its five-year history. The evening will culminate with a live concert by popular Denver rock band, Float Like a Buffalo at 9pm.

WHEN IS THE EVENT

Sunday, September 9th, 2018 from 5 – 10pm

PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets $12 ($15 day of the event) – on sale at projectcareaoke.org

ABOUT THE EVENT

The evening’s program will include friendly competition between some of Colorado’s powerhouse musical-theatre performers — all of whom have received Denver Actors Fund assistance at some point. Each will sing a favorite karaoke song, with audiences voting on a champion with their donations. There also will be a live-art exhibition featuring local artist Hayley Steiner, and a live silent auction for items including a ticket to a famously canceled Led Zeppelin concert and unique, donated artwork from local Colorado artists.

WHERE IS THE EVENT

The Venue

1451 Cortez St. (Highway 36 and Pecos Street)

Denver (Highway 36 and Pecos Street)

MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THE EVENT

The evening’s hosts will be Jayson Payne from Jammin’ DJs and award-winning Denver comic actor Eric Mather.

Among the confirmed karaoke performers are Faith Goins and Faith Ford, both of whom will appear next month in Town Hall Arts Center’s Green Day musical American Idiot; Melissa Swift-Sawyer, who starred for more than four years in the Denver Center’s long-running hit Always … Patsy Cline; and Traci J. Kern, vocal coach to many of the area’s top performers.

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARY – THE DENVER ACTORS FUND

The Denver Actors Fund is a modest source of immediate financial and practical relief when members of the Colorado theater community find themselves in situational medical need ranging from chemotherapy to car accidents to dental emergencies. The DAF, founded by former Denver Post theatre critic John Moore in 2013, has made more than $255,000 available to local theatre artists, along with hundreds of hours of service by more than 60 DAF volunteers.