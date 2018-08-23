Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsAug23Thu2018all-day An Evening of Colorado Grown One...An Evening of Colorado Grown One...Aug 23 all-dayCoal Creek Theater of Louisville is proud to present an evening of fully produced one-act plays, written by local playwrights, directed by local directors, and starring local actors. Enjoy the finalists from the 2017 Front[...]all-day Not In Our House – Conversation ...Not In Our House – Conversation ...Aug 23 all-dayAugust 23rd, 2018: Local eats feed local arts. Boulder-based food trucks will gather outside of the Dairy Arts Center starting at 4:30pm, while performance artists from the community gather at 5:30pm with Laura T. Fisher,[...]Aug24Fri2018all-day Annie / Breckenridge Backstage T...Annie / Breckenridge Backstage T...Aug 24 all-dayANNIE has captured countless hearts since its debut four decades ago, and it remains a beloved and inspiring musical. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing[...]Aug31Fri2018all-day Always…Patsy Cline / The Butte T...Always…Patsy Cline / The Butte T...Aug 31 all-dayAlways…Patsy Cline is based on the touching true story affectionately told through letters written between Patsy and her biggest fan turned confidant, Louise Segar. A genuine bond of friendship, which began over a cup of[...]all-day Pump Boys and Dinettes / Rocky M...Pump Boys and Dinettes / Rocky M...Aug 31 all-dayThe ‘Pump Boys’ sell high octane on Highway 57 in Grand Ole Opry country and the ‘Dinettes’ run the Double Cupp diner next door. Together they fashion an evening of country western songs that received[...]