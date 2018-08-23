Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Now Hiring (deadline to apply Sept. 15th) / Choreographers & Dance Teachers / Rocky Mountain Theatre For Kids

Now Hiring – Rocky Mtn Theatre for Kids – Choreographers/Dance Teachers
Seeking trained/skilled choreographers/dance instructors with experience teaching children musical theatre.

JOB DESCRIPTION
Must co-create and implement simple yet artful choreography and teach it to beginner through advanced students. A passion for theater and for kids is essential as well as the enthusiasm to be in a co-creative role with the director.
Applicants should be comfortable planning a curriculum and teaching dance classes.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
2 years teaching experience or musical theater choreography
DATES/TIMES:
BOULDER CHOREOGRAPHER:  Saturdays, 1:30–5:30pm and Mondays 4:30–7:30pm (September – mid December)
DENVER CHOREOGRAPHER: Fridays 4:30-8pm and Saturdays 2-6pm (September 2018 – January 2019)
DENVER DANCE MAJORS TEACHER: Mondays 6:15-7:45pm and Wednesdays 4:30-6:30pm (September 2018 thru April 2019)COMPENSATION
PAID – Temporary Position

TO APPLY – deadline September 15th, 2018

Rocky Mountain Theatre for Kids website

Posted 8-23-18


