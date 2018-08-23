The Yuletide Carolers company is seeking singers for its Denver based 2018 holiday season. The Yuletide Carolers are the largest and longest-running caroling company in the United States. They are often featured on TV and cater to high-profile parties and events across the country.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, September 10th, 2018 from 5 – 7pm

ABOUT THE JOB

Ages 20-45. Both Non-Union and Union member submissions are being accepted.

Classic and light-legit sight-singers preferred, no Broadway belt, please. Must have a good ear for tight harmony and blend well. Seeking singers of all ethnicities. Must attend 6 unpaid Denver-based rehearsals. Must also be available for the holiday season (Thanksgiving-Christmas) for gigs.

COMPENSATION

PAID (with the exception of the unpaid rehearsals)

TO APPLY

Please email headshot/résumé, noting experience, for consideration to sally@theyuletidecarolers.com

by September 3rd, 2018.

If they are interested in having you audition, you will be contacted with an audition time and location.

PREPARE

32 measures (1 minute or less) of an a cappella holiday song.

REHEARSALS

Begin on Sunday, October 7th, 2018

The Yuletide Carolers website