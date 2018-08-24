Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



Garage Sale Benefit – Fundraiser / Colorado ACTS – (Aug. 31st and Sept. 1st)

Posted by Becky Toma on 24 Aug 2018


Announcing a garage sale benefiting Colorado ACTS (Actors Company and Theatre School). There will be a wide variety of items including small furniture, clothing, books, toys and more!
Face painting for the kids while you shop!

WHEN
Friday, August 31st, 2018 from 9am – 3pm
Saturday, September 1st from 9am – 3pm

WHERE
Colorado ACTS
11455 W. I-70 Frontage Road (north side)
Wheat Ridge, CO
(west of Kipling, east of Ward. Directly behind Keller Williams Realty)

QUESTIONS
303-456-6772

Colorado ACTS website


