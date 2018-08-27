Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline for submissions Sept. 2nd) Role of Gary Coleman in Avenue Q (female: ages 17-25) / CenterStage Theatre Company in Louisville

CenterStage Theatre Comany is seeking a female African/American actor/singer for the role of Gary Coleman for their upcoming production of Avenue Q.
Rehearsals start September 4th, 2018 – Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at varying times.
Performances will be Thursdays – Sundays, November 8th – 18th, 2018  (total of 10 performances).

TO AUDITION
Actors need to be between the ages of 17-25.
This is an R-Rated Musical. There is NO participation fee.

AUDITION DETAILS – Video Submissions
Please prepare the following and submit to Melissa Williams, Director – melissamusic1@gmail.com
by Sunday, September 2nd, 2018
SINGING: “Loud as the Hell You Want”- practice tracks / Sheet Music
READINGS:
Gary Coleman: (to Princeton): Oh, kid, don’t look so long in the face. Here’s a bit of advice – never underestimate the power of long-range planning. If life gets you down, don’t sit on your ass and let it pass you by. ‘Cause you know what they say – if you rearrange the letters in “unemployed”, it spells “opportunity!”
Coleman: Try having people stopping you to ask you: “What you talkin’ ‘bout.”

COMPENSATION
This is a NON- paid role

VENUE
CenterStage Theatre Company
1153 Hillside Ct.
Louisville, CO 80027

CenterStage Theatre Company website


