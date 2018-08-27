CenterStage Theatre Comany is seeking a female African/American actor/singer for the role of Gary Coleman for their upcoming production of Avenue Q.

Rehearsals start September 4th, 2018 – Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays at varying times.

Performances will be Thursdays – Sundays, November 8th – 18th, 2018 (total of 10 performances).

TO AUDITION

Actors need to be between the ages of 17-25.

This is an R-Rated Musical. There is NO participation fee.

AUDITION DETAILS – Video Submissions

Please prepare the following and submit to Melissa Williams, Director – melissamusic1@gmail.com

by Sunday, September 2nd, 2018

SINGING: “Loud as the Hell You Want”- practice tracks / Sheet Music

READINGS:

Gary Coleman: (to Princeton): Oh, kid, don’t look so long in the face. Here’s a bit of advice – never underestimate the power of long-range planning. If life gets you down, don’t sit on your ass and let it pass you by. ‘Cause you know what they say – if you rearrange the letters in “unemployed”, it spells “opportunity!”

Coleman: Try having people stopping you to ask you: “What you talkin’ ‘bout.”

COMPENSATION

This is a NON- paid role

VENUE

CenterStage Theatre Company

1153 Hillside Ct.

Louisville, CO 80027

CenterStage Theatre Company website