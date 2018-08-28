The Pink Unicorn is an award-winning solo theatre piece, which tells the story of a Christian widow, living in a conservative Texas town, whose life is thrown into turmoil when her teenage daughter announces she is “gender queer” and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school.



The Pink Unicorn

by Elise Forier Edie

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, September 15th, 2018 from 10am – 11am

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Free University

7653 1st Place, Room 114

Denver, CO 80230

Parking is free in the lot

CALL BACKS

Sunday, September 16th from 4 – 5pm

ROLE

Trisha Lee – middle aged woman (range late 30’s – to 50) – Non-Union – all ethnicities encouraged

COMPENSATION

Role is PAID (stipend)

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume (or email ahead of time to susanlyles@andtototoo.org)

Prepare: 2 minutes or less – serious/comedic monologue

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin Sept. 30th (Sunday – Thursday) – rehearsal space and time to be determined

Performances: Nov. 1st – Nov. 17th, 2018 (Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm)

Performance Venue: Champa Street Studio, 1245 Champa Street, Denver, CO 80204

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONS - CLICK HERE

If you are canceling or running late – please text 720-280-7058

QUESTIONS?

720-583-3975

And Toto Too Theatre Company website