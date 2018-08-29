A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is the hilarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by—you guessed it—eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. All the while Monty has to juggle his mistress, his fiancée and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance…and be done in time for tea.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak

Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman

Presented by Vintage Theatre

Directed by Bernie Cardell

Music Direction by Lee Ann Scherlong

Choreography by Stephanie Hesse

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, October 6th, 2018 from noon – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Aurora, CO 80010

CALLBACKS

Saturday, October 13th, 2018 from noon – 4pm

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Members of Equity are welcome to audition.

ROLES

Monty Navarro (Male – late 20’s – early 30’s) – our young, slightly homicidal, hero

Miss Shingle (Female – 50’s – 60’s) – an unexpected visitor who pops up in unexpected places

Sibella Hallward (female 20’s – early 30’s) – a beautiful, if slightly society conscious, woman

Phoebe D’Ysquith (female 20’s – early 30’s) – a lovely and warm-hearted cousin

The D’Ysquith Family (male – 40’s – 50’s) – one actor who plays all (9) members of the D’Ysquith family

ENSEMBLE (3-4 Males and 3-4 Females 20’s – 50’s) – actor/singers who can play a variety of roles…especially looking for people who can create a variety of characters.

PREPARE / BRING

Prepare: One 16-32 bar selection that shows you off well and matches the tone of the show.

Please do not sing something from the show.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION - CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Will start mid-December. Specific dates/times will be determined once the show is cast.

Performances:

Friday, February 8th – Sunday, March 24th, 2019 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm)

QUESTIONS?

Email the Director, Bernie Cardell at bernie.cardell@outlook.com

VENUE

Vintage Theatre

1468 Dayton Street

Denver, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre website