Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Oct. 6th) A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder / Vintage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder is the hilarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by—you guessed it—eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. All the while Monty has to juggle his mistress, his fiancée and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance…and be done in time for tea.

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder
Music and Lyrics by Steven Lutvak
Book and Lyrics by Robert L. Freedman
Presented by Vintage Theatre
Directed by Bernie Cardell
Music Direction by Lee Ann Scherlong
Choreography by Stephanie Hesse

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, October 6th, 2018 from noon – 5pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Aurora, CO 80010

CALLBACKS
Saturday, October 13th, 2018 from noon – 4pm

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID
Members of Equity are welcome to audition.

ROLES
Monty Navarro (Male – late 20’s – early 30’s) – our young, slightly homicidal, hero
Miss Shingle (Female – 50’s – 60’s) – an unexpected visitor who pops up in unexpected places
Sibella Hallward (female 20’s – early 30’s) – a beautiful, if slightly society conscious, woman
Phoebe D’Ysquith (female 20’s – early 30’s) – a lovely and warm-hearted cousin
The D’Ysquith Family (male – 40’s – 50’s) – one actor who plays all (9) members of the D’Ysquith family
ENSEMBLE (3-4 Males and 3-4 Females 20’s – 50’s) – actor/singers who can play a variety of roles…especially looking for people who can create a variety of characters.

PREPARE / BRING
Prepare: One 16-32 bar selection that shows you off well and matches the tone of the show.
Please do not sing something from the show.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION - CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Will start mid-December. Specific dates/times will be determined once the show is cast.
Performances:
Friday, February 8th – Sunday, March 24th, 2019 (Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm)

QUESTIONS?
Email the Director, Bernie Cardell at bernie.cardell@outlook.com

VENUE
Vintage Theatre
1468 Dayton Street
Denver, CO 80010

Vintage Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado