(Sept. 17th & 18th) A Streetcar Named Desire / Parker Arts and Inspire Creative

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


ABOUT A Streetcar Named Desire
When Blanche DuBois arrives at her sister Stella’s French Quarter apartment, her intent is simple: to take some time off from her stressful teaching career and break the news about the unfortunate loss of the beloved family plantation. Blanche is a fading Southern belle whose pretentions to virtue only thinly mask her alcoholism and delusions of grandeur. During the course of her visit, Blanche’s thinly-veiled veneer is suddenly cracked by Stella’s husband, Stanley Kowalski. Stanley is a true force of nature: primal, rough-hewn, brutish, and sensual. Their collision course threatens to take down everyone in its path in a clash of lies, propriety, madness and primal instinct.

A Streetcar Named Desire
by Tennessee Williams
Presented by Parker Arts and Inspire Creative
Directed by Ralph Neumann

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Monday, September 17th, 2018 from 7 – 9pm
Tuesday, September 18th from 7 – 9pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Schoolhouse Theater
19650 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138

CALLBACKS
None Indicated

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID a stipend

ROLES
Stanley Kowalski:
Age Range: 30-38. Body Type/Look: Must be muscular, well-built, and at least 6’ 0”. NOT looking for an imitation Marlon Brando. Stanley is shrewd and manipulative, always “working an angle.” He isn’t as “sure” of himself as he projects. Blanche represents a “reminder” of what Stella gave up to be with him, and thus a threat to his life as he knows it.

Stella Kowalski: Age Range: 28-35. Body Type/Look: Blonde, voluptuous, vivacious, sensual, and at least 5’ 8”. Stella fell for Stanley because she liked the “passion” in their relationship – it made her feel “alive.”

Mitch (Harold) Mitchell: Age Range: 35-42. Body Type/Look: Big, muscular and a bit thick; at least 6’ 1”. Frustrated at still being single,

Blanche DuBois:
Age Range: 33-38. Body Type/Look: Slender, dark, and with fragile features, at least 5’ 7”. Where Stella is vivacious, Blanche is careful and reserved. When Blanche arrives at the Kowalski’s she’s tired but she hasn’t given up, not just yet, but you can “smell the desperation.” Her beauty from times past must shine through in the beginning and slowly, as the play progresses, we see the “light of life” fade.

Eunice Hubbell: Age Range: 35-40. Body Type/Look: A bit crass and rough around the edges. She’s a good friend to Stella and finds Blanche’s “I’m better than you” airs annoying and insulting.

Steve Hubbell: Age Range: 40-45. Body Type/Look: Same demeanor as his wife – on the crass side and very earthy. Loves his wife in a possessive, grabby kind of way but is still fascinated by the “lady” who comes into their midst. Given the opportunity, he’d grab Blanche in an instant for a little “footsy.”

African-American Woman or Other Woman of Color: Age Range: 55-70. Has a “seen it all” look about her.
Mexican Woman: Age Range: 60+. A flower vendor.
Pablo Gonzalez: Age Range: 30-38. Friend of Stanley’s. Wiry framed, in shape.
Young Collector: Age Range: 16-19. Teenager, a bit innocent for his age and tall and gawky.
Nurse: Age Range: 40-50. Officious and business-like in manner. Tone is “no nonsense.”
Doctor: Age Range: 50-65. World-weary and all too familiar with those who’ve “checked out” mentally. Senses Blanche’s fragility and tries to make the best of a bad situation.

BRING/PREPARE
Bring: 8×10 photo (headshot) and resume, list of all conflicts
Prepare: one 1 minute monologue of your choice (nothing from this script please), and cold readings

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION - CLICK HERE

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: Begin on Monday, Oct. 8th (continue Mondays, Wednesdays from 7 – 9pm and Saturdays from 1 – 3pm) – TECH WEEK – much bet able to attend: Sunday, Nov. 4th – Nov. 8th – calltime 5:30pm
Performances: Nov. 9th – 18th, 2018 (Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with a special Friday matinee on Nov. 16th at 2pm)

QUESTIONS?
Ralph Neumann at rfneumann@inspirecreative.org

VENUE
The Schoolhouse Theater
19650 Mainstreet
Parker, CO 80138

Parker Arts Website
Inspire Creative Website


