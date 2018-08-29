Stella Kowalski: Age Range: 28-35. Body Type/Look: Blonde, voluptuous, vivacious, sensual, and at least 5’ 8”. Stella fell for Stanley because she liked the “passion” in their relationship – it made her feel “alive.”

Mitch (Harold) Mitchell: Age Range: 35-42. Body Type/Look: Big, muscular and a bit thick; at least 6’ 1”. Frustrated at still being single,

Blanche DuBois:

Age Range: 33-38. Body Type/Look: Slender, dark, and with fragile features, at least 5’ 7”. Where Stella is vivacious, Blanche is careful and reserved. When Blanche arrives at the Kowalski’s she’s tired but she hasn’t given up, not just yet, but you can “smell the desperation.” Her beauty from times past must shine through in the beginning and slowly, as the play progresses, we see the “light of life” fade.

Eunice Hubbell: Age Range: 35-40. Body Type/Look: A bit crass and rough around the edges. She’s a good friend to Stella and finds Blanche’s “I’m better than you” airs annoying and insulting.

Steve Hubbell: Age Range: 40-45. Body Type/Look: Same demeanor as his wife – on the crass side and very earthy. Loves his wife in a possessive, grabby kind of way but is still fascinated by the “lady” who comes into their midst. Given the opportunity, he’d grab Blanche in an instant for a little “footsy.”

African-American Woman or Other Woman of Color: Age Range: 55-70. Has a “seen it all” look about her.

Mexican Woman: Age Range: 60+. A flower vendor.

Pablo Gonzalez: Age Range: 30-38. Friend of Stanley’s. Wiry framed, in shape.

Young Collector: Age Range: 16-19. Teenager, a bit innocent for his age and tall and gawky.

Nurse: Age Range: 40-50. Officious and business-like in manner. Tone is “no nonsense.”

Doctor: Age Range: 50-65. World-weary and all too familiar with those who’ve “checked out” mentally. Senses Blanche’s fragility and tries to make the best of a bad situation.

BRING/PREPARE

Bring: 8×10 photo (headshot) and resume, list of all conflicts

Prepare: one 1 minute monologue of your choice (nothing from this script please), and cold readings

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Begin on Monday, Oct. 8th (continue Mondays, Wednesdays from 7 – 9pm and Saturdays from 1 – 3pm) – TECH WEEK – much bet able to attend: Sunday, Nov. 4th – Nov. 8th – calltime 5:30pm

Performances: Nov. 9th – 18th, 2018 (Fridays, Saturdays at 7:30pm and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with a special Friday matinee on Nov. 16th at 2pm)

QUESTIONS?

Ralph Neumann at rfneumann@inspirecreative.org

VENUE

The Schoolhouse Theater

19650 Mainstreet

Parker, CO 80138

Parker Arts Website

Inspire Creative Website