Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


Assistant Stage Manager / Denver Children’s Theatre at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center

Posted by Becky Toma on 29 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Denver Children’s Theatre (DCT) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center is looking for an Assistant Stage Manager for their upcoming production of The Little Prince. DCT performs at 10:00am, TuesdaysFridays for school field trip groups and at 1:00pm on Sundays for the general public.
On weekday performance dates the DCT also offers an interactive, backstage program called Encore!, where the visiting students participate in an acting workshop, with one of the actors, and then take a backstage technical tour with the stage management team.

REHEARSALS/PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals: February 19th – March 13th, 2019 during the day
Performances: March 14th – May 5th, 2019 during the day

COMPENSATION
Broken up into: Rehearsal stipend, per performance fee, and per tech tour.

TO APPLY AND/OR FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact Production Manager, Dan Rib at drib@jccdenver.org

About the Denver Children’s Theatre
Since 1997, The Denver Children’s Theatre has been wowing audiences with outstanding productions of The Jungle Book, Sleeping Beauty, and more. Now in its 22nd season, DCT is touted as one of the best in the area, performing for both school groups and families alike from March to May each year. Shows are fully produced with wonderful sets and costumes and performed by professional actors.

VENUE
Denver Children’s Theatre
in the Elaine Wolf Theatre at
The Mizel Arts and Culture Center
at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center
350 S. Dahlia Street
Denver, Colorado 80246

Denver Children’s Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado