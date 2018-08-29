Denver Children’s Theatre (DCT) at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center is looking for an Assistant Stage Manager for their upcoming production of The Little Prince. DCT performs at 10:00am, Tuesdays – Fridays for school field trip groups and at 1:00pm on Sundays for the general public.

On weekday performance dates the DCT also offers an interactive, backstage program called Encore!, where the visiting students participate in an acting workshop, with one of the actors, and then take a backstage technical tour with the stage management team.

REHEARSALS/PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: February 19th – March 13th, 2019 during the day

Performances: March 14th – May 5th, 2019 during the day

COMPENSATION

Broken up into: Rehearsal stipend, per performance fee, and per tech tour.

TO APPLY AND/OR FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact Production Manager, Dan Rib at drib@jccdenver.org

About the Denver Children’s Theatre

Since 1997, The Denver Children’s Theatre has been wowing audiences with outstanding productions of The Jungle Book, Sleeping Beauty, and more. Now in its 22nd season, DCT is touted as one of the best in the area, performing for both school groups and families alike from March to May each year. Shows are fully produced with wonderful sets and costumes and performed by professional actors.

VENUE

Denver Children’s Theatre

in the Elaine Wolf Theatre at

The Mizel Arts and Culture Center

at the Staenberg-Loup Jewish Community Center

350 S. Dahlia Street

Denver, Colorado 80246

Denver Children’s Theatre website

