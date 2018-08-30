Theatre Aspen seeks a passionate, energetic Education Manager with administrative and teaching skills for full-time, year-round position. Ideal candidates have supervisory and administrative experience as well as enthusiasm for working with students from elementary and up. Candidates are organized and responsible, and communicate effectively in person and in writing. Candidates must have completed a degree in theatre, voice, dance, arts management, or have professional experience in the field.

Under the direct supervision of the Director of Education, the EM’s responsibilities include (but are not limited to): • Assist with programming, scheduling, reserving of rehearsal spaces and venues. • Serve as Teaching Artist/Instructor (once per trimester) • Teach Elementary, Middle School, High School and/or adult after-school classes as assigned. • Assist in planning/executing marketing efforts (After School flyer distribution, Community Calendar submissions, coordinate radio/print ads, etc) with Marketing personnel and/or third-party entities. • Serve in a creative or production role (i.e. Stage Manager, Director, Choreographer, Music Director, etc.) on a TA Education production once per calendar year, depending on applicable skills. • Coordinate departmental Social Media and Website (Blog) postings with appropriate staff. • Coordinate TA Education Playbills (3-4 per year) with third-party designers. Collect playbill information (cast lists, bios, director’s notes, etc…) and solicit ads from local businesses and parents.

For a more detailed list of responsibilities – click here.

Position is Permanent and PAID

Interested applicants should send resume with references and a cover letter to Graham Northrup (Education Director) at graham@theatreaspen.org with a subject line only labeled as “Education Manager – Theatre Aspen.” References will not be contacted without the consent of the applicant. Theatre Aspen is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.

Daniel Benavent

daniel@theatreaspen.org

970-300-4301

Theatre Aspen: Main Office

110 East Hallam Street, Suite 126

Aspen, CO 81611

Theatre Aspen website