Theatre Aspen, is a professional 200 seat, summer theatre in Colorado that presents 3 mainstage productions each summer season, featuring a professional apprentice program, and a robust year-round education program for students 5-18. Theatre Aspen is rapidly expanding its programming imprint so they are seeking a Development and Events Manager, who will work on a range of tasks to support their efforts to raise $2M annually.

POSITION SUMMARY

The successful candidate will have 3+ years experience in development, fundraising and/or producing events. The candidate must exhibit a high capacity for interpersonal relations, prospect identification/analysis of giving potential, experience with donor database management, and familiarity with the executional aspects of annual giving as well as targeted campaigns. Candidate should also have strong organizational skills and meticulous attention to detail.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Plan and execute giving strategies. • Conduct individual donor research; source foundation and government funding. • Provide leadership for major fundraising events, including management and production of the annual gala, pre-show and post-show parties, and other fundraising events. Responsibilities include calendar management, mailings, attendance tracking, seating charts, marketing, coordination of production elements for events, compiling auction items, and securing staffing and volunteers. • Function as a liaison to external partnerships, soliciting support and developing relationships. • Manage systems for gift entry and donor acknowledgement, ensuring that every donor receives prompt acknowledgement for their contribution. • Assist with the management of the fundraising calendar. • Attend Board meetings and serve as liaison for Board members’ and donors’ inquiries. • Other responsibilities as assigned.

REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree or higher.

Vibrant and mature individual with a background in, or passion for, performing arts and/or education.

3+ years of development experience. Experience in other areas such as membership, grant writing or corporate support desirable.

Event planning/management experience.

Experience with PatronManager or similar database.

Ability to handle sensitive information in a professional manner and maintain confidentiality.

The capacity and willingness to provide excellent service and to work in a collegial manner with donors and other constituencies.

Evenings and weekend work periodically required.

Full year residence in Aspen or surrounding environs.

COMPENSATION

Position is Permanent and PAID

TO APPLY

Interested applicants should send resume with references and a cover letter to hr@theatreaspen.org with a subject line only labeled as “Development and Events Manager – Theatre Aspen.” References will not be contacted without the consent of the applicant. Theatre Aspen is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without regard to race, ethnicity, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.

QUESTIONS?

Daniel Benavent

daniel@theatreaspen.org

970-300-4301

Theatre Aspen: Main Office

110 East Hallam Street, Suite 126

Aspen, CO 81611

Theatre Aspen website