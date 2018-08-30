Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



Free Audition Workshops in September / Visionbox Studio

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Visionbox Studio is offering Free Audition Workshops during the month of September.
You must reserve your spot prior to attendance.
For more information: Click on flyer within this post.

Free AUDITION Workshops - Visionbox Studio - Sept. 2018


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado