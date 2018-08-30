Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(starting Sept. 22nd) Playwriting: Creating A Short Play – class / Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Aug 2018


Think you’ve got a story to tell? Get started on your (first?) short play in this active and interactive playwriting class, featuring writing exercises, feedback sessions, and informal readings. You’ll learn how to incorporate basic structure, tap into personal content, and overcome writer’s block. Students should expect to leave with a better familiarity with the playwriting process and a solid draft of a play for future tinkering.

Instructor: Josh Hartwell

WHEN IS THE CLASS
Saturday mornings from 9:30 – 11am, for eight consecutive weeks beginning September 22nd and ending November 10th, 2018

WHERE IS THE CLASS
BETC East Studio
10835 Dover Street, #200
Westminster, CO 80021

FEE FOR THE CLASS
$250

TO REGISTERCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-351-2382


