Think you’ve got a story to tell? Get started on your (first?) short play in this active and interactive playwriting class, featuring writing exercises, feedback sessions, and informal readings. You’ll learn how to incorporate basic structure, tap into personal content, and overcome writer’s block. Students should expect to leave with a better familiarity with the playwriting process and a solid draft of a play for future tinkering.

Instructor: Josh Hartwell

WHEN IS THE CLASS

Saturday mornings from 9:30 – 11am, for eight consecutive weeks beginning September 22nd and ending November 10th, 2018

WHERE IS THE CLASS

BETC East Studio

10835 Dover Street, #200

Westminster, CO 80021

FEE FOR THE CLASS

$250

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-351-2382