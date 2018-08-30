Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(starting Oct. 1st) Ace Your Auditions Class / Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company (BETC)

Posted by Becky Toma on 30 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Gain confidence and sharpen your acting skills as you learn the secrets of how to take your best work into the audition room. This 7-week class begins with your practice audition. You’ll receive feedback from the artistic director of the BETC Ensemble, then spend five weeks on audition material selection and coaching to improve your pieces. In the final week of class, you’ll re-audition, get more feedback, and see how you’ve improved!

Instructors: Karen Lamoureaux and Stephen Weitz

WHEN IS THE CLASS
Monday nights from 6 – 7:15pm, for seven consecutive weeks starting October 1st and ending November 12th, 2018

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
BETC East Studio
10835 Dover Street, #200
Westminster, CO 80021

FEE FOR THE CLASS
$150

TO REGISTERCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
303-351-2382


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado