Gain confidence and sharpen your acting skills as you learn the secrets of how to take your best work into the audition room. This 7-week class begins with your practice audition. You’ll receive feedback from the artistic director of the BETC Ensemble, then spend five weeks on audition material selection and coaching to improve your pieces. In the final week of class, you’ll re-audition, get more feedback, and see how you’ve improved!

Instructors: Karen Lamoureaux and Stephen Weitz

WHEN IS THE CLASS

Monday nights from 6 – 7:15pm, for seven consecutive weeks starting October 1st and ending November 12th, 2018

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

BETC East Studio

10835 Dover Street, #200

Westminster, CO 80021

FEE FOR THE CLASS

$150

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-351-2382