Do you love improv? Then come play on Monday nights! Learn to think on your feet and make audiences laugh. Play group improv games and meet new people while you laugh, learn, and explore crazy make-believe situations and scenarios. This class will ground you in the basic improv skills you need to improve your listening skills, act on your instincts, and bolster your inner comedic genius!

Instructor: Adrian Egolf

WHEN IS THE CLASS

Monday nights from 7:30 – 9pm, for seven consecutive weeks starting October 1st and ending November 12th, 2018

WHERE IS THE CLASS

BETC East Studio

10835 Dover Street, #200

Westminster, CO 80021

FEE FOR THE CLASS

$150

TO REGISTER – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

303-351-2382