High School Students: You are invited to participate in The Robert Burns Poetry Recitation Competition! The annual, worldwide celebrations of the Scottish poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796), known as Burns Suppers, feature several of his many works recited at dinners.

PRIZES: $300, $200, $100 and $50

WHEN: Saturday, January 12, 2019

WHERE: Lakewood United Church of Christ

100 Carr Street, Lakewood, CO 80226 (please MapQuest this address)

This is on 1st Avenue at Carr Street between Wadsworth Blvd. and Garrison Street

TIME: January 12th, 2019 – Between the hours of 9am and 11am : 15-minute performance times will be scheduled.

Eligibility: Participants must be Colorado high school students.

Why you might be interested in doing this: If you are thinking of going into any of the following fields, this event would be an invaluable experience: Acting/Entertainment, Television or Radio News Reporting, Law, Politics, Teaching, Writing of any kind, Business, Sales, and Ministry.

It would also be interesting, fun and you could win some money!

Participants in this competition will be sent the text of the five required poems. Memorization is NOT required. Performances will be delivered in a small setting in front of a panel of judges.