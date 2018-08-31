Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsSep1Sat2018all-day You Can’t Take It With You / Low...You Can’t Take It With You / Low...Sep 1 all-dayAlice Sycamore has to introduce the family of her fiancé Tony Kirby to her own freethinking family. The Kirby’s are wealthy, stuffy family of great self- importance, while the Sycamore’s are a collection of goodhearted[...]Sep6Thu2018all-day Broken Bone Bathtub / Lonnie Han...Broken Bone Bathtub / Lonnie Han...Sep 6 all-daySiobhan O’Loughlin brings her intimate solo theatrical event, Broken Bone Bathtub to the Lakewood Glens. This award-winning immersive one-person play takes place inside a bathtub—in an actual private residence. After a serious bike accident, a[...]all-day Disney’s Mary Poppins / Candleli...Disney’s Mary Poppins / Candleli...Sep 6 all-dayDisney’s Mary Poppins is a family musical featuring the delightful songs from the cherished Disney film of the same name, including: “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Step in Time.” Winner of 44 major theatre[...]all-day West Side Story / Midtown Arts C...West Side Story / Midtown Arts C...Sep 6 all-dayA modern version of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” set on the mean streets of New York during the turbulent fifties. Caught between two warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, Tony and Maria attempt[...]Sep7Fri2018all-day American Idiot / Town Hall Arts ...American Idiot / Town Hall Arts ...Sep 7 all-dayBased on the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album; Green Day’s two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical American Idiot boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before. To find meaning in a post-9/11 world, three men[...]