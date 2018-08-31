Pandemic Collective is a horror theatre company dedicated to infecting the masses through horror theatre. By engaging artists and audiences across all mediums, we seek to collaborate as a cultural force to rouse outrage and fear in hope of social change. Pandemic Collective utilizes artists outside of the conventional performing arts medium (i.e. graphic designers, photographers, sand artists, pick your poison), combining our diverse artistic influences to create unique horror theatre pieces that are highly infectious and compelling.

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS

Stage management experience (or willingness to learn!). Some experience with lighting and sound equipment. A creative, organized, and fun-loving disposition.

JOB DETAILS

Seeking a stage manager who is able to attend all rehearsals.

The first read of the script for their first show of the season (Sea Fish Death Romp From The Deep, a 60’s horror parody!) will be held on Monday, September the 10th, 2010 from 7 – 9pm.

Rehearsals will begin on Monday, September the 17th and will run Mondays through Thursdays from 7 – 10pm.

Tech week will start on Monday, October the 8th, with performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8pm from October 11th – 27th.

COMPENSATION

This a temporary – PAID position (small stipend)

TO APPLY – deadline Thursday, September 20th, 2018

Email: pandemic@pandemiccollective.org

VENUE

Theatre 29

5138 W. 29th Avenue

Denver, CO 80212

Pandemic Collective website