(Sept. 7th and 8th) The Lost Ones (film) / BHR Film & Colorado Film School

Posted by Becky Toma on 31 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


The Lost Ones: A short form suspense/drama film
Logline: A broken woman is haunted by the ghost of her son.
Short pitch: “Wings of Desire” meets “The Others.”

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Friday, September 7th, 2018 from 10am – 6pm
Saturday, September 8th from 10am – 6pm
(no need to sign up for an audition time – just show up, unless you are tight on time and would prefer one. Contact the director to set up a time if necessary.)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Colorado Film School
9075 E. Lowry Blvd.
Denver, CO 80230

CALLBACKS
To be announced

ROLES
Kim: (30’s, female, any ethnicity) A woman suffering from the loss of her child. She blames herself and wishes for an end to her pain.
Danny: ​(13 or younger, male, any ethnicity)​ A creepy silent figure from another side of reality.
Homeless person: ​(adult, any gender, any ethnicity)​ Living on the streets, has a positive outlook. Draws pictures of angels.

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID (based on your rate)
Union members (SAG/AFTRA) will be considered
Please note that this is a student production.

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Resume and Headshot if available
Prepare: One 1 minute dramatic monologue
Also: A script can be provided to you ahead of time, if you prefer.

SHOOT DATES (on location in Denver)
November 9th – 11th, 2018
November 16th – 18th
(Times to be determined)

QUESTIONS? or FOR MORE INFORMATION
Contact Writer/Director: Ben Rand 205-796-8732
benjaminrandfilm@gmail.com
Note: Ben has had short films play in festivals across the country including his most recent film which is premiering at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA as part of the Hollyshorts film festival.

THE LOST ONES - promo image - Colorado Film School - Sept. 2018


