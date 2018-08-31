The Lost Ones: A short form suspense/drama film

Logline: A broken woman is haunted by the ghost of her son.

Short pitch: “Wings of Desire” meets “The Others.”

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Friday, September 7th, 2018 from 10am – 6pm

Saturday, September 8th from 10am – 6pm

(no need to sign up for an audition time – just show up, unless you are tight on time and would prefer one. Contact the director to set up a time if necessary.)

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Colorado Film School

9075 E. Lowry Blvd.

Denver, CO 80230

CALLBACKS

To be announced

ROLES

Kim: (30’s, female, any ethnicity) A woman suffering from the loss of her child. She blames herself and wishes for an end to her pain.

Danny: ​(13 or younger, male, any ethnicity)​ A creepy silent figure from another side of reality.

Homeless person: ​(adult, any gender, any ethnicity)​ Living on the streets, has a positive outlook. Draws pictures of angels.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (based on your rate)

Union members (SAG/AFTRA) will be considered

Please note that this is a student production.

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Resume and Headshot if available

Prepare: One 1 minute dramatic monologue

Also: A script can be provided to you ahead of time, if you prefer.

SHOOT DATES (on location in Denver)

November 9th – 11th, 2018

November 16th – 18th

(Times to be determined)

QUESTIONS? or FOR MORE INFORMATION

Contact Writer/Director: Ben Rand 205-796-8732

benjaminrandfilm@gmail.com

Note: Ben has had short films play in festivals across the country including his most recent film which is premiering at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood, CA as part of the Hollyshorts film festival.