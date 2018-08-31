Sea Fish Death Romp From The Deep, a 60’s horror spoof, is the first show of Pandemic Collective’s fifth season.

PLOT: After radioactive waste is dumped into the ocean, mutated sea creatures emerge on the beach to encounter a group of teens throwing a party. Horror and hi-jinks ensue in this dark and campy parody with an emphasis on audience participation (think Rocky Horror-esque!).

This world premiere play was written by Jerrod Brito and Pandemic Collective’s Artistic Director, Rhea Amos and directed by Jeff Garland.

Pandemic Collective is a horror theatre company dedicated to infecting the masses through horror theatre. By engaging artists and audiences across all mediums, they seek to collaborate as a cultural force to rouse outrage and fear in hope of social change. Pandemic Collective utilizes artists outside of the conventional performing arts medium (i.e. graphic designers, photographers, sand artists, pick your poison) combining their diverse artistic influences to create unique horror theatre pieces that are highly infectious.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 1 – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Theatre 29

5138 W. 29th Avenue

Denver, CO 80212

CALLBACKS

None scheduled

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID (small stipend)

ROLES

Sonny – a teenage druggy guy, chill, laid back

Gil – Monster ala black lagoon-style

Gilbert – a teenage nerd, the token wet blanket buzzkill

Connie – a teenage ditz with anger issues and a violent streak

Becky – a teenage moral girl; sensible, kind, and virtuous

Rod – a teenage beach hunk who is testing the waters about coming out

Charlie Manson – A drifter in his 20’s to 30’s, who seems to be able to talk anyone into anything. If he really applied himself, he could probably be a murderous cult leader someday…

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: Actors will be emailed sides from the script to read at the audition (no need to be off-book!)

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals will begin mid-September at Theatre 29 (every actor will not be called for each rehearsal, so scheduling is flexible)

Performances: Oct. 11th – 27th, 2018 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

Email: pandemic@pandemiccollective.org

VENUE

Pandemic Collective website