Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(Sept. 8th) Sea Fish Death Romp From The Deep / Pandemic Collective

Posted by Becky Toma on 31 Aug 2018 / 0 Comment


Sea Fish Death Romp From The Deep, a 60’s horror spoof, is the first show of Pandemic Collective’s fifth season.
PLOT: After radioactive waste is dumped into the ocean, mutated sea creatures emerge on the beach to encounter a group of teens throwing a party. Horror and hi-jinks ensue in this dark and campy parody with an emphasis on audience participation (think Rocky Horror-esque!).

This world premiere play was written by Jerrod Brito and Pandemic Collective’s Artistic Director, Rhea Amos and directed by Jeff Garland.
Pandemic Collective is a horror theatre company dedicated to infecting the masses through horror theatre. By engaging artists and audiences across all mediums, they seek to collaborate as a cultural force to rouse outrage and fear in hope of social change. Pandemic Collective utilizes artists outside of the conventional performing arts medium (i.e. graphic designers, photographers, sand artists, pick your poison) combining their diverse artistic influences to create unique horror theatre pieces that are highly infectious.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Saturday, September 8th, 2018 from 1 – 4pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
Theatre 29
5138 W. 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80212

CALLBACKS
None scheduled

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID (small stipend)

ROLES
Sonny – a teenage druggy guy, chill, laid back
Gil – Monster ala black lagoon-style
Gilbert – a teenage nerd, the token wet blanket buzzkill
Connie – a teenage ditz with anger issues and a violent streak
Becky – a teenage moral girl; sensible, kind, and virtuous
Rod – a teenage beach hunk who is testing the waters about coming out
Charlie Manson – A drifter in his 20’s to 30’s, who seems to be able to talk anyone into anything. If he really applied himself, he could probably be a murderous cult leader someday…

BRING / PREPARE
Bring: Headshot and Resume
Prepare: Actors will be emailed sides from the script to read at the audition (no need to be off-book!)

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES
Rehearsals will begin mid-September at Theatre 29 (every actor will not be called for each rehearsal, so scheduling is flexible)
Performances: Oct. 11th – 27th, 2018 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITIONCLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?
Email: pandemic@pandemiccollective.org

VENUE
Theatre 29
5138 W. 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80212

Pandemic Collective website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado