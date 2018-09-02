TBD Immersive, Washington, D.C.’s premier immersive experience company is headed to Denver in partnership with INCITE Colorado to put on a one night only immersive theatrical event at the Stanley Hotel’s Shining Ball! We’re looking for performers with improv, theatre and devising backgrounds to help us create an engaging and interactive guest experience for the ball on October 20th, 2018. Please see the following link for full information on our company, the project, and what we’re looking for: CLICK HERE

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, September 10th, 2018 from 6 – 10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Denver Center for the Performing Arts

1101 13th St. – 3rd Floor

Denver, CO 80204

ROLE

The role of a cast member in this production will require flexibility, willingness to participate in the creative devising process and comfort with 1:1 interactions with audience members.

COMPENSATION

Performers will receive a $300 stipend for rehearsal and the performance, and will be considered for future projects in the Denver area as TBD continues to expand.

SCHEDULE – Rehearsals / Performance

Due to the rapid rehearsal and performance schedule for this production, we expect performers to be available for a minimum of 80% of rehearsals (which will take place every night between October 10th and 19th, 2018).

Full day of the performance on Saturday, October 20th, 2018 (8pm – midnight).

BRING / PREPARE

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: If you have a monologue between 60-90 seconds long prepared, please bring it, but they are not required to audition.

Sides will be available on-site and there will be an improvisational audition, which requires no prep.

TO APPLY

Please submit your headshot and resume to info@tbdimmersive.com to be considered with “Shining Ball Interest” in the subject line.

Also, please indicate if you are available on the audition date. If you are unable to make the audition day and would still like to be considered please e-mail them and let them know.

QUESTIONS?

202-705-0606

Email info@tbdimmersive.com

TBD IMMERSIVE website

PERFORMANCE VENUE

The Stanley Hotel

333 E. Wonderview Avenue

Estes Park, CO 80517

Venue website