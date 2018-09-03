June Cleveland thinks creating sitcom scenes from different decades with her husband Jim is a fun way to pass the time. But when Millie, the very fertile school secretary, proclaims that women in Wheatland are only fertile in their twenties, June becomes desperate to become pregnant before her impending thirtieth birthday. Meanwhile, Jim grows wary of June’s new obsession with a 1950’s TV reality and the increasingly bizarre fertility treatments prescribed by Millie’s herbalist. To regain Jim’s affections and prove her ability to be an ideal wife and mother, June decides to win a local beauty pageant. But problems arise when the friends June has enlisted for help, Barb and Vivian, each have their own agenda for the pageant. Vivian is on a quest to regain her preacher husband’s affections by looking hot for Jesus, and Barb wants to use the pageant as a feminist protest. The Mrs. Wheatland Pageant is a rollicking comedy about a quest for certainty in a world that is anything but.

The Mrs. Wheatland Pageant

by Lisa Wagner Erickson

Presented by The Lulubird Project

Directed by Hart DeRose

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Sunday, September 23rd, 2018 from 2 – 6pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Theater 29

5138 West 29th Avenue

Denver, CO 80212

CALLBACKS

None Indicated

ROLES

JUNE CLEVELAND: F, 29. Worried about turning thirty. Longs to live in a perfect world with no uncertainty, like a 1950’s sitcom.

BARB: Early to Mid 30’s. No-nonsense and independent. Refuses to conform to stereotypical gender norms

VIVIAN: Mid 30’s. Wife of a philandering local preacher. On a mission to be the hottest Christian woman in town.

The role of Jim Cleveland has been cast.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID a generous stipend

BRING / PREPARE

Prepare: one 1-2 minute monologue – preferably comedic, from a contemporary play, and be ready to read from the script.

NOTE:

The Lulubird Project is a resident company at Denver’s ground-breaking new venue, Theater 29. We are a brand new collective dedicated to producing theatrical works that are playwright-driven, original, and slightly absurd.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCES

Rehearsals: Mondays – Thursdays, January 15th – February 21st, 2019 with a possible additional rehearsal on February 25th or 26th.

Performances: Nightly performances beginning Thursday, February 28th through Saturday, March 8th, 2019 (no show on Monday, March 4th)

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Email your headshot and resume to TheLulubirdProject@gmail.com

If you are unable to attend auditions, they will accept video submissions through September 20th, 2018.

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Theater 29

5138 West 29th Avenue

Denver, CO 80212

The Lulubird Project website