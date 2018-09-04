Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(deadline Oct. 30th) Now Hiring – Artistic Director / Breckenridge Backstage Theatre

Posted by Becky Toma on 04 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Breckenridge Backstage Theatre is seeking an Artistic Director. This position is responsible for interpreting scripts, directing cast, technicians, costume designers, set design and build and conducting rehearsals to create stage productions designed to meet the tastes of the community and patrons. This position is also responsible for generating, with the Board of Directors approval, programming which maintains or improves the artistic and educational quality of the theatre in a fiscally responsible manner.

REQUIREMENTS
5 years experience directing, supervising scenic design, technical directing, youth productions

COMPENSATION
Permanent – PAID

TO APPLY – deadline Oct. 30th, 2018
Email: Debbie Trevino at debbie@backstagetheatre.org

Breckenridge Backstage Theatre website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado