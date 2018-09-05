Event staffing company, Radar 360, is seeking actors for an upcoming interactive whiskey experience in Denver.

Needed: all types, age range 22-40 male and female actors (non-union)

Interactive scenes (part scripted and and part improvised).

Quick thinking improvisational comedic and dramatic skills a must.

Actors should be comfortable interfacing with both the public and clients.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Digital auditions 9/12-9/15/18 (to the NY office via Skype, G-Chat, FaceTime, WhatsApp etc)

SCHEDULE

Rehearsal: Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 (3 hours) in Denver

Event: Thursday, October 11th and Friday, October 12th ( 4pm-11pm ) in Denver

COMPENSATION

PAID $20-$22+/hour

TO APPLY

Submit headshot, resume to Courtney@radar360.com

Radar 360 website