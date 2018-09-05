Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(deadline Sept. 15th) – Interactive Event – Event Staffing Company / Radar 360

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Event staffing company, Radar 360, is seeking actors for an upcoming interactive whiskey experience in Denver.
Needed: all types, age range 22-40 male and female actors (non-union)
Interactive scenes (part scripted and and part improvised).
Quick thinking improvisational comedic and dramatic skills a must.
Actors should be comfortable interfacing with both the public and clients.
WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Digital auditions 9/12-9/15/18 (to the NY office via Skype, G-Chat, FaceTime, WhatsApp etc)
SCHEDULE
Rehearsal: Wednesday, October 10th, 2018 (3 hours) in Denver
Event: Thursday, October 11th and Friday, October 12th (4pm-11pm) in Denver
COMPENSATION
PAID $20-$22+/hour
TO APPLY
Submit headshot, resume to Courtney@radar360.com

Radar 360 website

 


