Big River is Mark Twain’s timeless classic that sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming, bringing to life Twain’s rich characters. Propelled by a Tony award winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

By Appointment

Skype, video submissions are also welcome.

ROLE

Seeking an actress who can be available for the final weeks of the rehearsal process in Aspen no later than Monday, October 22nd, 2018.

ALICE (Crossing Soloist)

Female, African American, age open, strong vocalist, revival/gospel voice, also in ensemble. The song specific to this character is “HOW BLEST WE ARE” as well as other ensemble scenes and songs.

COMPENSATION

Accommodation, travel expenses and modest stipend provided.

BRING / PREPARE

Prepare: Song with sheet music in the correct key

PERFORMANCE DATES

November 9th – November 18th, 2018

Friday, November 9th at 7pm

Saturday, November 10th at 7pm

Sunday, November 11th at 2pm

Friday, November 16th at 7pm

Saturday, November 17th at 7pm

Sunday, November 18th at 2pm

QUESTIONS?

970-923-3327

Contact Rita Hunter at aspenrita@yahoo.com

VENUE

Aspen District Theatre

0235 High School Road

Aspen, CO 81611

Aspen Community Theatre website