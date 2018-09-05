Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Auditions by Appt. before Oct. 15th) Big River – One African American Actress needed / Aspen Community Theatre in Aspen

Posted by Becky Toma on 05 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


Big River is Mark Twain’s timeless classic that sweeps us down the mighty Mississippi as the irrepressible Huck Finn helps his friend Jim, a slave, escape to freedom at the mouth of the Ohio River. Their adventures along the way are hilarious, suspenseful and heartwarming, bringing to life Twain’s rich characters. Propelled by a Tony award winning score from Roger Miller, the king of country music, this jaunty journey provides a brilliantly theatrical celebration of pure Americana.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
By Appointment
Skype, video submissions are also welcome.

ROLE
Seeking an actress who can be available for the final weeks of the rehearsal process in Aspen no later than Monday, October 22nd, 2018.
ALICE (Crossing Soloist)
Female, African American, age open, strong vocalist, revival/gospel voice, also in ensemble. The song specific to this character is “HOW BLEST WE ARE” as well as other ensemble scenes and songs.

COMPENSATION
Accommodation, travel expenses and modest stipend provided.

BRING / PREPARE
Prepare: Song with sheet music in the correct key

PERFORMANCE DATES
November 9th – November 18th, 2018
Friday, November 9th at 7pm
Saturday, November 10th at 7pm
Sunday, November 11th at 2pm
Friday, November 16th at 7pm
Saturday, November 17th at 7pm
Sunday, November 18th at 2pm

QUESTIONS?
970-923-3327
Contact Rita Hunter at aspenrita@yahoo.com

VENUE
Aspen District Theatre
0235 High School Road
Aspen, CO 81611

Aspen Community Theatre website


