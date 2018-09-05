United Flight 232 recounts the true story of a DC-10 that left Denver’s Stapleton Airport on July 19, 1989, bound for Chicago O’Hare heavy with 296 souls, but was forced to crash land in Iowa due to catastrophic engine failure. Told simply with chairs, movement, and a cast of 9 actors who play multiple roles, this visceral piece examines how ordinary people take care of one another in extraordinary times. Performers should be prepared to be exposed to content related to the plane’s crash during the course of the rehearsal process, and to meet survivors of the crash at performances and in related events.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Saturday, September 8th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Dairy Arts Center

2590 Walnut Street

Boulder, CO 80302

CALLBACKS

Saturday, September 29th from noon – 3pm

ROLES

Strongly encourage actors of all ethnicities and gender identities to audition.

Actor 1 – JAN BROWN Actor 2 – SUSAN WHITE Actor 3- JAN MURRAY Actor 4 – MARTHA CONANT, KEVIN BACHMAN, RON SHELDON Actor 5 – AL HAYNES, CHARLES MARTZ, CHAPLAIN CLAPPER Actor 6 – DUDLEY DVORAK, GARRY PRIEST, TONY FEENEY Actor 7 – WILLIAM RECORDS, BRAD GRIFFIN, JERRY SCHEMMEL, YISROEL BROWNSTEIN Actor 8 – DENNIS FITCH & PAUL OLIVIER Actor 9 – JOHN TRANSUE, SAM, CLIF MARSHALL

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Performers should be prepared to be exposed to content related to the plane’s crash during the course of the rehearsal process, and to meet survivors of the crash at performances and in related events.

PREPARE / BRING

Bring: Headshot and Resume

Prepare: Be prepared to fill out a conflict sheet.

Sides will be emailed upon audition sign-up.

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

Non-equity performers will be paid a locally competitive fee, divided into two payments, one paid upon completion of rehearsals, and one paid upon completion of performances.

AEA (Union) performers will be contracted under a special appearance contract.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION – CLICK HERE

QUESTIONS?

720-468-0487

Amanda Berg Wilson

Email: thecatamounts@gmail.com

REHEARSALS

Will be held January 21st – February 9th, 2019; approximately five days, 20 hours a week. Rehearsal locations will vary, but will primarily be held at Denver locations. Performers should have reliable transportation and be prepared to rehearse in various locations. We do our best to limit the number of spaces in which we rehearse.

PERFORMANCES

Friday, February 15, 2019 at 8pm, Saturday, February 16th at 7pm, Friday, February 22nd at 8pm, Saturday, February 23rd, at 8pm, Thursday, February 28th at 8pm, Friday, March 1st at 8pm, Saturday, March 2nd at 7pm, Sunday, March 3rd at 4pm, Monday, March 4th at 8pm, Thursday, March 7th at 8pm, Friday, March 8th at 8pm, Saturday, March 9th at 7pm

VENUE FOR PERFORMANCES

Dairy Arts Center at 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder, CO 80302