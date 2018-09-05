Creative Dance Kids is looking for Theater Instructors to teach their 2018-2019 schedule of after school theater classes. Creative Dance Kids servers public and private schools in Denver, Boulder, Highlands Ranch, Golden and Aurora.

Children’s Acting Instructors (Kindergarten – 8th grade), Children’s Musical Theater Instructors (Kindergarten – 8th grade).

Need experienced teachers who have a love for dance or theater and who are committed to working with children and teens in Public, Private and Charter schools in and around the Denver Front Range.

Their team of creative and talented instructors work on-site in the early morning and after school. CREATIVITY, ENTHUSIASM and FLEXIBILITY are essential for these fun and high-energy education environments.

REQUIREMENTS

Enthusiasm for teaching dance and/or theater. Dedication to children and teens with diverse backgrounds and academic levels. Experience working with large groups of children and/or teens in a school, camp or other setting. Effective classroom management skills. Teaching experience preferred. Punctual and reliable with access to reliable transportation.

SCHEDULE AND COMPENSATION

Morning & After School class times, Monday – Friday

45 minute or 1 hour classes

Flexible schedule Excellent

$35 – $50 per class

Permanent Position

TO APPLY

Email resume/certification to kat@creativedancekids.com

QUESTIONS?

805-901-4130

CREATIVE DANCE KIDS website