Our Sponsors
Find us on Facebook
-
Upcoming EventsSep6Thu2018all-day Broken Bone Bathtub / Lonnie Han...Broken Bone Bathtub / Lonnie Han...Sep 6 all-daySiobhan O’Loughlin brings her intimate solo theatrical event, Broken Bone Bathtub to the Lakewood Glens. This award-winning immersive one-person play takes place inside a bathtub—in an actual private residence. After a serious bike accident, a[...]all-day Disney’s Mary Poppins / Candleli...Disney’s Mary Poppins / Candleli...Sep 6 all-dayDisney’s Mary Poppins is a family musical featuring the delightful songs from the cherished Disney film of the same name, including: “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Step in Time.” Winner of 44 major theatre[...]all-day West Side Story / Midtown Arts C...West Side Story / Midtown Arts C...Sep 6 all-dayA modern version of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” set on the mean streets of New York during the turbulent fifties. Caught between two warring street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, Tony and Maria attempt[...]Sep7Fri2018all-day American Idiot / Town Hall Arts ...American Idiot / Town Hall Arts ...Sep 7 all-dayBased on the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album; Green Day’s two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical American Idiot boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before. To find meaning in a post-9/11 world, three men[...]all-day Annie / Performance Now Theatre ...Annie / Performance Now Theatre ...Sep 7 all-dayWith equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on[...]