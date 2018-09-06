Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog


(auditions Saturdays prior to Oct. 5th) Allied Witches Annual Fall Production / Mercury Cafe

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


The Mercury Cafe in Denver is seeking actresses (especially women of color) for their Allied Witches Annual Fall Production. This women’s theatre troupe focuses on political, feminist and magic topics.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Come by any Saturday at 3pm or 7pm prior to October 5th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS
The Mercury Cafe
2199 California Street
Denver, CO 80205

COMPENSATION
Roles are PAID

PERFORMANCES
Every Friday in October and Wednesday, October 31st, 2018

QUESTIONS?
Call 303-294-9258
OR email: Contact@mercurycafe.com

The Mercury Cafe website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado