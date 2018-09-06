The Mercury Cafe in Denver is seeking actresses (especially women of color) for their Allied Witches Annual Fall Production. This women’s theatre troupe focuses on political, feminist and magic topics.

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Come by any Saturday at 3pm or 7pm prior to October 5th, 2018

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

The Mercury Cafe

2199 California Street

Denver, CO 80205

COMPENSATION

Roles are PAID

PERFORMANCES

Every Friday in October and Wednesday, October 31st, 2018

QUESTIONS?

Call 303-294-9258

OR email: Contact@mercurycafe.com

The Mercury Cafe website