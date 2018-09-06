If you were ever interested in learning about commercial acting, but could not afford either the time or the expense of ongoing workshops or lessons, Paul Rohrer gets it. From 1976 til 1986, he made his living on stage and every night was saved for rehearsals. Now there is a way to do both. Come check it out. NO LONG TERM COMMITMENT NECESSARY.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP

Starts: Tuesday, September 4th, 2018

Held every First Tuesday of the month from 7:30 – 9pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP

1101 W. Mineral

Littleton, CO 80120

FEE

$20 per class

QUESTIONS?

303-688-5027

Roaring Success website