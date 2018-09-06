Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



The Blog



(Begins Sept. 4th – held every First Tuesday) Commercial Drop-In Workshop (for youth & adults) / Rohrering Success

Posted by Becky Toma on 06 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


If you were ever interested in learning about commercial acting, but could not afford either the time or the expense of ongoing workshops or lessons, Paul Rohrer gets it. From 1976 til 1986, he made his living on stage and every night was saved for rehearsals. Now there is a way to do both. Come check it out. NO LONG TERM COMMITMENT NECESSARY.

WHEN IS THE WORKSHOP
Starts: Tuesday, September 4th, 2018
Held every First Tuesday of the month from 7:30 – 9pm

WHERE IS THE WORKSHOP
1101 W. Mineral
Littleton, CO 80120

FEE
$20 per class

QUESTIONS?
303-688-5027

Roaring Success website


Read more →



Copyright 2012 Colorado Theater Guild
Site Build by DenverMind Media
In partnership with SCFD of Colorado