BASIC FUNCTIONS: The Production Coordinator shall be responsible for specific technical aspects of Performance Hall events, including operating technical systems for events, managing resources, assisting with advancing performance information and plans, training and supervision of the technical staff in successful execution in relevant systems, and documenting and maintaining communications and paperwork with regards to all circumstances involving their specific specialties.

The Production Coordinator provides a high level of customer service in all aspects of supporting and executing events for the Technical Services Department of the Lincoln Center Performance Hall.

Permanent PAID Position

Salary range: $40k – $61k

Includes a benefit package

Apply by Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 3pm

