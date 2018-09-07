Lost in Yonkers: Bella is thirty-five years old, mentally challenged, and living at home with her mother, stern Grandma Kurnitz. As the play opens, ne’er-do-well son Eddie deposits his two young sons on the old lady’s doorstep. He is financially strapped and taking to the road as a salesman. The boys are left to contend with Grandma, with Bella and her secret romance, and with Louie, her brother, a small-time hoodlum in a strange new world called Yonkers.

Lost in Yonkers

by Neil Simon

Presented by Miners Alley Playhouse

Directed by Warren Sherrill

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Monday, October 1st, 2018 from 6-10pm

WHERE ARE AUDITIONS

Miners Alley Playhouse

1224 Washington Avenue

Golden, CO 80401

(entrance is on 13th Street in front of the cowboy sculpture)

CALLBACKS

Tuesday, October 2nd from 6:30-10pm

ROLES

Jay (teenage) He is trying to be mature but sometimes gets carried away with the situations going on around him. The play tells his coming-of-age story.

Arty (teenage) Is two years younger than Jay. He uses his sense of humor to help him endure the events around him.

Bella (25-40) Jay and Arty’s aunt. She is mentally challenged with the emotional maturity of a child, but despite this she is also loving and protective of her nephews.

Louie (25-40) The boys’ flamboyant, jovial uncle, who comes to live with the family when he is hiding from the local mob. He is considered by Grandma Kurnitz to be the “survivor” of the family. He has a strong, mercurial nature, and a certain underlying dark side, which the kids uncover in the second act of the play. He works as a “bag-man” for the mob.

Grandma (50+) The grandmother. A very old and stern woman. Owing to her harsh childhood, she has always been very intolerant of what she calls “weaknesses” in others. She is blunt, sometimes even in a funny way, and always knows what is going on with the people around her.

Eddie (25-40) The boys’ father. After the death of his wife, he is forced to send his two sons to live with their grandmother, while he repays his large financial debts. He is shown to be, much like his sisters, a nervous wreck around Grandma.

Gert (25-40) The boys’ aunt, and Grandma’s daughter. She is a very interesting addition to the family. Her most noticeable issue is that when she breathes, she has a tendency to suck in while still speaking as a result of trauma instilled in her by Grandma from a young age.

TO SIGN UP FOR AN AUDITION

Audition appointments are by invitation. Please email headshot and resume to:

Auditions@minersalley.com

PREPARE / BRING

Prepare: one 1 – 2 minute comedic monologue

Bring: Headshot and Resume

NOTE: Callback “sides” will be provided after the initial auditions

COMPENSATION

All roles are PAID – Equity contracts are available. All ethnicities encouraged to audition.

REHEARSALS

Schedule will be determined based on the cast.

PERFORMANCES

January 25th – March 3rd, 2019

PERFORMANCE VENUE

Miners Alley Playhouse