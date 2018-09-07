Our Sponsors
Upcoming EventsSep7Fri2018all-day American Idiot / Town Hall Arts ...American Idiot / Town Hall Arts ...Sep 7 all-dayBased on the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album; Green Day’s two-time Tony Award-winning hit musical American Idiot boldly takes the American musical where it’s never gone before. To find meaning in a post-9/11 world, three men[...]all-day Annie / Performance Now Theatre ...Annie / Performance Now Theatre ...Sep 7 all-dayWith equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on[...]all-day I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with S...I’ll Eat You Last: A Chat with S...Sep 7 all-dayHollywood’s first female super agent, Sue Mengers invites us into her home for an entertaining evening of showbiz dish. Filled with juicy, real-life stories from the legendary Faye Dunaway, Burt Reynolds, Cher, Gene Hackman and[...]all-day Lungs / Miners Alley PlayhouseLungs / Miners Alley PlayhouseSep 7 all-dayThe world is getting hotter, there’s unrest overseas, the seas themselves aren’t very calm, and one couple is thinking about having a child. Lungs is a smart and funny drama that follows a couple through[...]all-day Mama Mia! / Arvada Center for th...Mama Mia! / Arvada Center for th...Sep 7 all-dayMamma Mia! is the ultimate feel-good experience that has audiences coming back again and again to relive the excitement! This smash-hit musical combines ABBA’s greatest hits, including “Dancing Queen” and “Take A Chance on Me,”[...]