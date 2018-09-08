Looking for a drama instructor to teach middle school aged youth on Mondays for an hour and 45 minutes. Would be open to discuss what kind of curriculum you have in mind.

SCHEDULE

Only on Mondays from 8:30am – 10:15am

Job begins on March 18th, 2019

WHERE

Bison Ridge Recreation Center

13905 E. 112th Avenue

Commerce City, CO 80022

COMPENSATION

Position is PAID

TO APPLY

Send your resume to:

Leslie Yang / Youth & Teen Specialist at lyang@c3gov.com

City of Commerce City website