Upcoming EventsSep8Sat2018all-day Honor Killing / Athena ProjectHonor Killing / Athena ProjectSep 8 all-dayAthena Project is proud to present Honor Killing by Sarah Bierstock, directed by Angela Astle. This drama was developed during the 2017 Plays In Progress Series. Honor Killing* is a suspenseful and compelling story of[...]all-day The Kentucky Cycle, Parts 1 & 2 ...The Kentucky Cycle, Parts 1 & 2 ...Sep 8 all-dayWinner of the 1992 Pulitzer Prize, this sweeping epic of three families in eastern Kentucky spans 200 years of American history from 1775 to 1975. Fast-paced and finely drawn, playwright Robert Schenkkan’s stunning nine short[...]Sep14Fri2018all-day Barefoot in the Park / CenterSta...Barefoot in the Park / CenterSta...Sep 14 all-dayNeil Simon’s Barefoot in the Park was the Tony Award winner for Best Play in 1964. Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a[...]all-day Funny Girl / Ovation West Perfor...Funny Girl / Ovation West Perfor...Sep 14 all-dayFunny Girl is the hit musical about the legendary entertainer, Fanny Brice and was a star-making vehicle for Barbra Streisand. Before Fanny Brice, women were seen as beautiful singers or dancers that were nice to[...]all-day Go, Dog. Go! / The Fine Arts Cen...Go, Dog. Go! / The Fine Arts Cen...Sep 14 all-dayP.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book comes to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color, and space. The dogs delve into life with gusto, creating a visual spectacle for the audience to feast upon.[...]