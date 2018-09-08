Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Jan. 31st, 2019) Drama Instructor / City of Commerce City

Looking for a drama instructor to teach middle school aged youth on Mondays for an hour and 45 minutes. Would be open to discuss what kind of curriculum you have in mind.

SCHEDULE
Only on Mondays from 8:30am – 10:15am
Job begins on March 18th, 2019

WHERE
Bison Ridge Recreation Center
13905 E. 112th Avenue
Commerce City, CO 80022

COMPENSATION
Position is PAID

TO APPLY
Send your resume to:
Leslie Yang / Youth & Teen Specialist at lyang@c3gov.com

City of Commerce City website


