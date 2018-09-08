That’s What She Said is live storytelling—with a twist. It takes women’s stories, some hilarious, some jarring, and invites men to read and react to these stories, live.

That’s What She Said

Presented by University of Colorado Denver Gender and Sexuality Center with Buntport Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS

Online via Skype or Zoom

TO SET UP AN AUDITION TIME VIA SKYPE OR ZOOM

Email: Amanda Rose Villarreal at amvi6320@colorado.edu

ROLES

Looking for individuals who identify as male or perform male roles to complete 2-4 COLD READS of gender-based stories onstage. No need to perform as feminine; simply read (and feel free to honestly react to) the stories in front of an audience.

Content Warnings: This show contains sometimes comedic, sometimes graphic descriptions of relationships, sex, sexuality, sexual violence, emotional retellings of experience with abortions, and multiple stories regarding bodily functions such as menstruating and defecating.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCE

Actors will meet (can be via Zoom/Skype) with the director for 1-on-1 workshops to improve cold reading skills. One mandatory dress rehearsal: Wednesday, October 24th, 2018

One performance: Thursday, October 25th, 2018

VENUE

Buntport Theatre

717 Lipan Street

Denver, CO 80204

COMPENSATION

NON- paid Roles

QUESTIONS?

Email: Amanda Rose Villarreal at amvi6320@colorado.edu

Phone: 512-698-5588

That’s What She Said website