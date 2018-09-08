Call 720.739.0073|Email Us Send Mail



(Submissions accepted online by Oct. 1st) That’s What She Said / University of Colorado Denver (with Buntport Theatre)

Posted by Becky Toma on 08 Sep 2018 / 0 Comment


That’s What She Said is live storytelling—with a twist. It takes women’s stories, some hilarious, some jarring, and invites men to read and react to these stories, live.

That’s What She Said
Presented by University of Colorado Denver Gender and Sexuality Center with Buntport Theatre

WHEN ARE AUDITIONS
Online via Skype or Zoom
TO SET UP AN AUDITION TIME VIA SKYPE OR ZOOM
Email: Amanda Rose Villarreal at amvi6320@colorado.edu

ROLES
Looking for individuals who identify as male or perform male roles to complete 2-4 COLD READS of gender-based stories onstage. No need to perform as feminine; simply read (and feel free to honestly react to) the stories in front of an audience.
Content Warnings: This show contains sometimes comedic, sometimes graphic descriptions of relationships, sex, sexuality, sexual violence, emotional retellings of experience with abortions, and multiple stories regarding bodily functions such as menstruating and defecating.

REHEARSALS / PERFORMANCE
Actors will meet (can be via Zoom/Skype) with the director for 1-on-1 workshops to improve cold reading skills. One mandatory dress rehearsal: Wednesday, October 24th, 2018
One performance: Thursday, October 25th, 2018

VENUE
Buntport Theatre
717 Lipan Street
Denver, CO 80204

COMPENSATION
NON- paid Roles

QUESTIONS?
Email: Amanda Rose Villarreal at amvi6320@colorado.edu
Phone: 512-698-5588

That’s What She Said website


